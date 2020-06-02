Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (+39.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.28B (+4.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CPB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Campbell Soup Maintaining Upward Trend Despite Global Recession