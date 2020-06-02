American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.31 (-229.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $636.12M (-28.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AEO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.