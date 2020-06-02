Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -C$0.12 (-233.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $130.86M (-16.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GOOS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.