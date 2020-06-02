Vera Bradley Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 02, 2020 12:36 PM ETVera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)VRABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.27 (-285.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $80.23M (-11.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VRA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.