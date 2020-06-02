Morgan Stanley reiterates an Overweight rating on Mondelez International (MDLZ -1.0% ) on its view the company will add more market share.

Analyst Dara Mohsenian says the firm's market share analysis gives it increased confidence that MDLZ can post solid 3% organic sales growth in 2020 even with COVID-related slower category growth in gum & candy and emerging markets risk.

"We forecast MDLZ organic sales growth momentum building back up to 4% in 2021 as we see structural reasons for why MDLZ share gains should continue, albeit at a more moderate pace, and category growth should recover vs. temporary 2020 COVID-related weakness. With more attractive relative valuation after YTD stock underperformance, with MDLZ roughly one standard deviation below its LT averages vs. both US-centric food and broader CPG peers, we see a buying opportunity here."

Mohsenian notes MDLZ valuation is at a large ~17% CY21 P/E discount to multinational large-cap CPG peers, despite a closing gap from a fundamental standpoint.

As Mondelez's topline acceleration crystallizes with a 2021 rebound, MS expects the market to shift to a multinational peer set and drive multiple expansion on Mondelez.