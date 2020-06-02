Cboe cut to Neutral on tepid trading volumes, JPMorgan says
Jun. 02, 2020 12:47 PM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)CBOEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) slips 1.8% after JPMorgan analyst Kenneth B. Worthington downgrades the stock to Neutral from Overweight as "trading volumes and open interest as a leading indicator remain tepid."
- Doesn't see the reopening of Cboe trading floors next week "as a meaningful enough catalyst to drive volumes above current expectations," Worthington writes.
- Points to MEMX launch scheduled for late Q3 as increasing risks for trading volumes and the stock.
- Growth through acquisition will be "particularly challenging to pull off."
- Adding all that up, and with CBOE reaching Worthington's price target, he moves to a Neutral rating.
- Worthington's Neutral stance agree with Quant rating of Neutral and is more pessimistic than the Wall Street analysts' average rating of Bullish (5 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 12 Neutral).