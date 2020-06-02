The amount of natural gas flowing on pipelines to U.S. liquefied natural gas export plants has hit a nine-month low of 4.3B cf/day, due to weak global demand in the wake of COVID-19 lockdowns, data provider Refinitiv says.

Most of the feedgas decline was at Cheniere Energy's (LNG +5% ) export plants at Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas, according to the report.

Buyers in Asia and Europe have already canceled more than 20 U.S. LNG cargoes for both June and July, and more cancellations are anticipated.

