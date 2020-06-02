American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) climbs 3.1% after the company's presentation for REITweek shows preleasing rates aren't that far behind that of a year ago.

At May 31, 2020, its same-store-owned portfolio was 82.6% preleased vs. 84.9% at the same date a year ago.

Only two of ACC's same-store properties are affected by California State University System's decision to hold classes primarily online in the fall; says 47 of the 68 universities served by ACC are planning for a return to in-person classes for fall 2020, while 12 are considering a range of possible scenarios or a hybrid model.

Believes most students plan to return in the fall regardless of the curriculum being delivered in-person, online, or in a hybrid format.

Since the company's April 21 earnings call, the REIT has signed more than 5,500 additional leases bringing its total to more than 10,000 leases for fall 2020.

Says ~94.8% of residents made April rent payments, representing April delinquency of ~$3.0M.

Estimates that 93.3% of residents made May payments, representing delinquency of ~$3.8M.

Expects to refund about $13M-$17M of rent on certain ACE properties.