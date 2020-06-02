Credit Suisse lifts estimates on Outperform-rated Kellogg (K -0.6% ).

The firm has a price target of $76 (19X the 2021 EPS estimate), which is above the food stock's 52-week high. So far in 2020, low-beta Kellogg has tracked pretty close to the S&P 500 Index.

The price target boost is based off raised estimates on Kellogg, with 2020 organic sales growth of 3.7% now seen vs. 3.5% prior and EPS of $3.81 vs. $3.78 prior and $3.77 consensus. CS also sees EPS of $4.02 for 2021 vs. $3.89 consensus.

Helping to underpin the higher estimates on Kellogg, the outlook for Africa from management was better than anticipated. Kellogg is also noted to be maintaining a positive but realistic tone regarding U.S. cereal (19% of sales).