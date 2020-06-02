Ventas (VTR +4.7% ) received substantially all April and May rents from its triple-net senior housing tenants, according to its REITweek presentation.

Its office segment received 98% of April rents and as of May 27, 94% of its tenants paid rent, in line with April.

Expects senior housing operating portfolio ("SHOP") average monthly occupancy to decline 100 basis points, driving $2M-$3M revenue decline per month depending on mix and timing for 400 total assets.

SHOP occupancy at May 21 was 79.2% vs. 84.0% at April 2.

Meanwhile SHOP total operating expenses are ~10% higher to combat the pandemic.

As of May, Ventas tested more than 12,000 employees and more than 1,400 residents for COVID-19 at a total cost of $1M-$2M; 3K additional tests are currently in-process with additional testing being evaluated.

88% of its U.S. SHOP communities are past the peak of COVID-19 mortality projections per day, based on IHME 05/26/20 model; meanwhile, 90% of its U.S. senior housing triple net communities are past the peak of COVID-19 mortality projections based on the same model.