Wells Fargo (WFC +1.4% ) notified hundreds of independent auto dealerships last month that it will no longer accept loan applications from most independent shops, CNBC reports, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

The lender is taking the action due to concern over credit quality of the loans as millions of people have lost their jobs as a result of lockdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Independent dealerships typically sell used cars, unlike franchise dealerships, which focus on new vehicles from specific manufacturers.

"The independent dealers we will continue doing business with are those with deep, long-standing relationships with Wells Fargo," Wells Fargo spokeswoman Natalie Brown said in an email to CNBC.

Wells Fargo also had stepped back from some parts of the mortgage market since the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of April, it temporarily stopped accepting applications for new home equity lines of credit.