Baird breaks down what Google search trends looked like over the last four weeks in what could be an indicator for Q2 sales demand.

Companies/brands with a big increase in searches include Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) +124% Y/Y, Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) +54%, Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) +52%, Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) +50% and Target (NYSE:TGT) +48%. Products showing a big burst of activity include table saw (+85%), treadmill (+79%), chicken feed (+75%), patio furniture (+73%) and grocery delivery (+65%).

Over the last two weeks, Google searches for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) accelerated, while searches for Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) cooled off.