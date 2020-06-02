Troilus Gold (OTCQB:CHXMF -8.9% ) increases the size of the previously announced financing, and have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 21M units at $1.05/unit for gross proceeds of ~$22M

Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $1.50.

Underwriters have an option to purchase an additional 3.15M units; if over-allotment option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds will be $25.36M.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds to advance engineering efforts at Troilus, commence geotechnical drilling at the deposit, continue infill and exploration drilling and for working capital and general corporate purposes.