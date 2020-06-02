EOG Resources (EOG +5% ) plans to "accelerate" production in H2 into an anticipated price recovery, exploration chief Ken Boedeker reportedly told an RBC Capital conference today.

EOG, which began shutting in a quarter of its wells in March to take 125K bbl/day off the market in May, also recently reduced its hedge position, eliminating some protection against lower prices in a sign of confidence the price recovery will take hold.

The news comes as Permian producer Parsley Energy (PE +4.4% ) also said it is turning wells back on just weeks after closing them down.

The optimism is due partly to the broader problems in the U.S. shale industry.

"We see very little capital flowing into the industry and we see higher declines from all the shale players throughout the rest of the year," Boedeker says.