Facing subscriber losses, Sling TV (DISH -0.9% ) has moved out President Warren Schlichting.

Taking his place is Michael Schwimmer, who had returned to Dish Network last summer to lead international business development and strategy.

Sling for a time was intended to help make up for subscriber declines at Dish's legacy satellite TV business. But in Q4 2019, Sling posted its first decline (a net loss of 94,000 accounts), and that accelerated to 281,000 net losses in Q1.

Sling subscribers as of March 31 were down 4.7% Y/Y to 2.31M.

Variety notes that Sling TV launched a number of free promotions in the COVID-19 pandemic to try to reverse the drain, and that Schlichting told the publication “I don’t know where this is going to land,” and that within the company, “we’re either going to win a lot of friends or get thrown off the end of the boat.”