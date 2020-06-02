HollyFrontier (HFC +3.7% ) moves higher after Tudor Pickering upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $38 price target, up from $34, citing net asset value accretion after the company converts its Cheyenne refinery into a renewable diesel plant.

HollyFrontier may see lower refining EBITDA from closing Cheyenne, but the amount should be "fairly small" over the next two years, TPH analyst Matt Blair says.

RBC analyst Brad Heffern, who rates HollyFrontier at Outperform, says the news is neutral but it locks the company into a "high renewable diesel spend over the next two years."

HFC's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.