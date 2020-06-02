Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser calls Shoe Carnival (SCVL +4.6% ) the best positioned family footwear company and one of the few well-positioned retailers in the firm's coverage universe.

"The negative impact from Covid-19 has been an equal opportunity challenge. SCVL has controlled the controllables better than every competitor in the channel, in our view," updates Poser.

Poser thinks Shoe Carnival's advantage over its competitors will become more evident as Caleres and Designer Brands report earnings over the next two weeks. Also on the positive side, it's noted that SCVL has efficiently opened stores where permitted and conversion rates are at some of the highest levels that SCVL management has ever seen.

Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Shoe Carnival and assigns a price target of $31.