Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.31 (-10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $117.15M (+45.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, ESTC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.