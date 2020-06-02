Enbridge (ENB +0.8% ) says it will raise tolls on its 2.9M bbl/day Mainline system by $0.18/bbl, or 3.9%, starting July 1, based on an index of Canada's economic growth in a formula approved by regulators in 2011.

The Canadian economy rose 1.7% last year but has contracted so far this year due to the coronavirus, but Enbridge says the formula will keep prices from rising even higher.

The provision "shields shippers from throughput risk which, in current circumstances with decreased oil demand and declining volumes on the Mainline, would have otherwise resulted in a significant toll increase under the previous negotiated settlement," a company spokesman says.

Enbridge's toll increases are not matched by some other Canadian pipeline operators: Trans Mountain Pipeline last month cut rates by 32% for shipping light crude from Edmonton to Sumas, B.C., and TC Energy plans to keep rates to Texas unchanged for uncommitted shippers starting July 1 on its Keystone pipeline after lowering them April 1.