Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) closed on its $2.6B deal with self-driving software company Argo AI to partner on autonomous vehicles.

The deal includes a $1B direct investment by Volkswagen and $1.6B in a self-driving unit that is being turned over to Argo.

Ford (F -0.3% ) and Volkswagen are now investment partners in Argo in a bid to lower development costs, but are not developing a self-driving auto business in tandem.

Argo's board will consist of two Volkswagen seats, two Ford seats and three Argo seats