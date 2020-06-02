Facing internal unrest over the company's gentle approach to moderating posts from President Trump, Facebook (FB -0.6% ) CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees he stood behind his decision, one he called "tough" but "pretty thorough."

On the internal call, Zuckerberg said the company plans to review to see if policies need changes for the future.

Facebook employees have increasingly indicated dismay with Zuckerberg's inaction on messages posted by Trump that threatened violence, including the words "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." Similar posts on Twitter were flagged for violating policy.

Employees staged a "virtual walkout" yesterday in protest of company policies.

And Zuckerberg hosted a near-hourlong video call yesterday with U.S. civil rights leaders, who seemed to leave disappointed that Zuckerberg didn't grasp their concerns.