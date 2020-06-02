AMERI Holdings skyrockets (AMRH +126.9% ) in a reaction to its proposed amalgamation partner Jay Pharma receiving institutional review board ("IRB") approval for a Phase 1/2 trial investigating Jay Pharma's proprietary cannabidiol ("CBD") formulation for glioblastoma multiforme, a rare form of brain cancer.

The open-label, two-arm, randomized, prospective study is expected to enroll 40 patients who are currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

Half the patients are expected to be treated with Jay Pharma's orally administered synthetic CBD derived from citrus, and half will be treated with CBD in combination with clomiphene, an estrogen binding site inhibitor.