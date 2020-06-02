Canntab and Medipharm Labs announce wholesale tablet purchase agreement
- Canntab Therapeutics (OTCQB:CTABF +11.6%) announces that it has begun the production of its instant release tablets and has entered into its first purchase agreement with MediPharm Labs (OTCQX:MEDIF), a global leader in pharma quality cannabinoid based products.
- Canntab received its first order under the agreement, and the value of the full agreement will exceed $1M. MediPharm will purchase and distribute cannabis products on a non-exclusive basis across Canada, through licensed provincial dispensaries.
- The exact value of shipments under the agreement will be determined no later than June 30, 2020 and will depend on the final concentrations of Canntab's instant release tablets chosen by MediPharm.