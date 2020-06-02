Toyota (NYSE:TM) reports U.S. auto sales fell 25.7% in May and Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) saw a drop of 12.9%. Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY) only showed a drop of 1% for the month, despite the stay-at-home orders in place in large parts of the U.S.

The sales marks aren't as bad as was expected, especially if fleet sales are backed out.

Overall. U.S. auto sales are forecast to have dropped more than 30% for the month, although the tally won't be known for sure as many automakers only update sales on a quarterly basis now.