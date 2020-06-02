W.P. Carey (WPC +1.9% ) collects 96% of April rent due.

By property type, net-lease self storage tenants (representing 5% of annual base rent) paid 100% of April rent due and fitness, theater, and restaurant tenants (2% of ABR) paid 10%.

Industrial property tenants (24% of ABR) paid 99% of April rent, while office tenants (23% of ABR) paid 98% and warehouse tenants (22% of ABR) paid 96%.

Collects 95% of May rent due with net-lease self storage tenants paying 100% and fitness, theater, and restaurant tenants paying 58%.

Industrial tenants paid 96% of their May rent due, office paid 97%, and warehouse paid 90%.