Needham survey tackles home medical equipment expectations
Jun. 02, 2020 3:58 PM ETInogen, Inc. (INGN), RMD, IVCINGN, RMD, IVCBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- A survey of home medical equipment companies produced some new insights at Needham about companies that can draw market share over the coming year, even among modest gains coming out of the slowdown around the COVID-19 pandemic.
- In particular, it noted expectations for low-single-digit growth in portable oxygen concentrators, amid sequentially higher expectations for patient volume. Those volumes grew by 3.4% in the last 12 months and are expected to increase by 3.9% in the next 12 months; but companies expect only 3.5% growth in POC purchases over the coming 12 months.
- In that sector, Inogen's (NASDAQ:INGN) private-label OxyGo products were the highest rated, and Needham's Mike Matson expects the company to add market share (survey respondents expected purchases of Inogen products to grow by 6% over the coming year). Needham has a $75 price target on INGN, implying 93% upside.
- Meanwhile, sleep patient volume rose by 5.5% in the last 12 months and is expected to grow 5% in the next 12 months -- lower than prior results of 15% and 15.3%. There, the firm expects ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to lose share, as respondents expected the company's share of flow generators to drop by 2.4%, and its share of mask purchases to drop by 2.9%. Needham rates ResMed a Hold.
- And while Invacare's (NYSE:IVC) power wheelchairs were low-rated in the survey (vs. higher-rated options from Quantum/Pride Mobility, Permobil and Sunrise), the survey respondents still expected IVC to grow share fractionally in the coming year.
- Needham rates IVC a Buy with a $17 price target (implying 147% upside).