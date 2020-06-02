The severely weakened oil market is a "short-term" disruption that does not change the need for Enbridge's (ENB +1% ) Line 3 pipeline across northern Minnesota, the company tells the state's Public Utilities Commission.

In a filing, Enbridge acknowledged the disruptions caused by the pandemic but says the "new information" provided by longtime opponents of the project "fails to support any claim that the project is not now needed."

Environmental groups, the Red Lake and White Earth bands of Ojibwe and the Minnesota Department of Commerce last month filed for a "reconsideration" of Line 3, calling on regulators to reverse their earlier approval because it was even more unnecessary now that the Canadian oil industry had imploded and crude demand had collapsed worldwide.