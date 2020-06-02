Investors continue to pile into fixed income ETFs in May - State Street

Jun. 02, 2020 4:01 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • While the S&P 500 gained 4.5% in May and 36% since its March low, ETF investors were wary and instead put their capital into bond ETFs and gold funds, according to U.S.-Listed Monthly Flash Flows report from State Street Global Advisors.
  • Fixed income ETFs pulled in a record-setting $28.7B in May, adding up to more than $50B in the past two months and the largest ever back-to-back total.
  • Gold funds took in $5B after record inflows in April, bringing the two-monthy total to $12.4B, also their largest back-to-back total ever.
  • Equity ETFs saw $2.32B of outflows last month, with non-U.S. exposures losing $9B and U.S. funds getting $7B of inflows.
