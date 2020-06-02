Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) says Technology Flex revenue is down 2% and and FA Flex revenue is off 22% on a quarter-to-date basis.

Based on recent trends, the company now expects to exceeds Q2 revenue and EPS estimates.

CEO update: "Our position as a 100% domestically focused organization with approximately 80% of our business being concentrated in higher-end technology staffing and solutions gives us great confidence moving forward. We will continue to prioritize allocating capital in this business to capture even greater market share post pandemic."

Source: Press Release