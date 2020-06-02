Energy stocks (XLE +2.8% ) topped today's S&P sector leaderboard as OPEC and its allies reportedly edge closer to a consensus on extending production cuts to prop up the oil market.

WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) settled +3.8% to $36.81/bbl and Brent added +2.7% to $39.57/bbl.

Russia and several other nations in the group are said to favor extending their current production cuts by another month through Sept. 1, a move that some analysts say would lend further support to oil prices as demand continues to climb.

"We do not believe there will be repeat of the March meltdown," RBC head of global commodity strategy Helima Croft writes. "We think they will seek to split the difference by agreeing to a one to three-month extension."

But with crude rallying lately, OPEC and Russia face another challenge as U.S. oil shale companies including EOG Resources and Parsley Energy are tentatively re-starting some of their wells.

