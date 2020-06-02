Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is down 4% postmarket after reporting Q1 earnings where profits came in ahead of expectations, but the company's current-quarter guidance fell short.

Revenues rose nearly 16% to $54.6M, and the company swung to a non-GAAP profit of $1.3M (from a year-ago loss of $0.1M).

But for Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $47M-$53M (light of consensus for $57.1M), non-GAAP gross margin of 59-60.5%, and operating expenses of $31M-$33M.

While duration, severity and impact of the pandemic/recession are unknown, "Our visual AI computer vision strategy continues to be validated, as our CV design activity remains strong and five new CV customers entered production in Q1," says CEO Fermi Wang.

Liquidity at quarter's end was $411.3M, vs. last quarter's $404.7M and a year-ago $366.2M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

