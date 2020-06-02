Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) is involved in a legal battle with Cantor Fitzgerald that spans from New York to Hong Kong after 26 of its bankers left to join the investment banking team at Cantor in 2017, Bloomberg reports, citing court documents.

Jefferies is accusing Cantor of a "concerted effort" to keep its former employees from repaying bonuses it says it's owed. Details came out after Cantor lost an attempt to have a London lawsuit set aside on jurisdiction grounds.

In the U.S., Cantor alleges that the repayment agreements between Jefferies and its ex-employees are unlawful.

The London lawsuit was filed against Cantor's global and Hong Kong operations along with three former employees. The case is being pursued in the U.S., where Jefferies has brought 10 cases before a tribunal, and Hong Kong.