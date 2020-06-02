CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) is up 3.9% after hours following its easy beat of expectations for Q1 earnings, including raised guidance for fiscal 2021.

Revenues jumped 85% to $178.1M, and the core subscription revenues rose 89%.

Operating income swung to a gain of $1.2M, vs. a year-ago loss of $21.9M.

And non-GAAP net income swung to a gain of $4.5M from a year-ago loss of $22.1M.

It added 830 net new subscription customers (105% growth) to land at 6,261 total by quarter's end. Subscription customers that have adopted four or more cloud modules rose to 55%, and those subscribed to five or more modules rose over 35%.

Cash and equivalents came to $1.005B.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $185.8M-$190.3M; a (non-GAAP) operating profit of -$3.1M to break-even; and net loss of $3.8M to $0.7M.

For fiscal 2021, it now sees revenues of $761.2M-$772.6M; operating loss of $19.2M to $11.1M; and net loss of $18.1M to $9.9M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

