Stocks continue to climb but tech lags

Stocks rose for a third straight session as investors focused on the easing of coronavirus lockdowns and overlooked continued protests and riots throughout the country.

Dow +1% , S&P 500 +0.8% , Nasdaq +0.6% .

Stocks were led by gains in energy ( +2.8% ), as crude oil rallied amid reports OPEC+ is seeking to extend its production cuts by a month to September 1; WTI crude closed +3.8% to $36.81/bbl.

All 11 S&P sectors finished higher but communications services ( +0.4% ) lagged as Facebook ( +0.3 %) CEO Mark Zuckerberg held an hour-long call with U.S. civil rights leaders to discuss their issues with the website but only added to their frustrations.

U.S. Treasury yields rose modestly, with the 10-year yields finishing 2 bps higher at 0.68%.