Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is up 4.5% after hours following its beat on top and bottom lines in Q1, and upbeat guidance for the current quarter and year well above consensus.

Revenue grew by 169% to $328.2M, and operating income (non-GAAP) rose to $54.6M from a year-ago $8.2M.

Net income was $58.3M, vs. a year-ago $8.9M.

In operating metrics, it reported 769 customer contributed more than $100K in trailing-12-months revenue (up about 90% Y/Y), and a trailing-12-month net dollar expansion rate in customers with more than 10 employees over 130% for the eighth straight quarter.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $495M-$500M - well above consensus for $224.4M - and EPS of $0.44-$0.46 (vs. consensus for $0.11).

For fiscal 2021, it's forecasting revenue of $1.775B-$1.8B (assumes increased churn due to a higher percentage of customers buying monthly subscriptions in Q1), above consensus for $939.7M, and EPS of $1.21-$1.29 (above an expected $0.44).

Conference call (webinar) to come via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. ET.

