The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 483K barrels of oil for the week ending May 29.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 1.71M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 5.92M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a draw of 2.22M barrels.

Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories rose by 3.5M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

July WTI (CL1:COM) recently traded electronically at $36.96/bbl after settling at $36.81 today.