Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) +4.6% after-hours after saying rides on its platform rose 26% in May from the previous month, with strong growth from cities where COVID-19 restrictions have been eased.

The company says rideshare rides have increased week-over-week for seven straight weeks since April 12.

Given May's improved performance, Lyft now expects its Q2 adjusted EBITDA loss will not exceed $325M if average daily rideshare ride volume in June is unchanged from May; the company previously forecast a Q2 adjusted EBITDA loss not exceeding $360M based on April ride trends.