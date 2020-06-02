Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) - which postponed its annual Prime Day event due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic - has set up a "summer sale" for June to boost sellers hurt by the outbreak and swimming in inventory, CNBC reports.

The company told brands it would launch a fashion sale June 22, to run anywhere from 7-10 days, and that participation in the event was "invitation only."

It's building landing pages with a working title "Biggest Sale in the Sky," and has asked brands to meet an end-of-Wednesday deadline to submit deals with a discount of at least 30%. Other details aren't clear, such as whether the sale will be restricted to Prime members.

The news follows reports that Amazon warehouse operations are starting to return to normal after it prioritized essential equipment shipments with the U.S. onset of the COVID-19 outbreak.