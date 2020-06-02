CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) +7.4% AH as at least 57.9% of the Unsecured Notes are expected to be accepted for previously announced exchange offer for its 7.250% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2022.

Support agreement representing ~$147.4M of Unsecured Notes, or 49.8%, have agreed to tender all of the Unsecured Notes held by them and not withdraw such Unsecured Notes.

Based on the Unsecured Notes tendered to date and the Supporting Holders' commitment, ~57.9% of the Unsecured Notes would be tendered and accepted for exchange, and resulting in the issuance of $50M of New First Lien Notes and ~$113M of New Second Lien Notes in the Exchange Offer.