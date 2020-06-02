Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) discloses a restructuring plan to reduce global headcount by ~8% of global salaried positions and eliminate some hourly roles in an effort to reduce labor costs.

The company says it expects declines in most global truck and trailer market volumes.

Meritor says it expects to incur $25M in employee severance costs; pay reductions in pay for salaried employees of 20%-25% of base pay will be reduced to 10%-15%.

Meritor also reaffirms Q3 guidance of $400M-$500M in revenues and negative $150M to negative $225M in cash flow from operations.