Freegold Ventures (OTCPK:FGOVF) closed a fully subscribed second tranche of its previously announced brokered private placement for additional gross proceeds of $5.75M, including over-allotment proceeds.

Including proceeds from the first tranche, the aggregate proceeds of the offering are $10.75M

Eric Sprott has invested $6M in the Private Placement; assuming conversion of the Subscription Receipts, Mr. Sprott will increase his interest in the Company to ~28%.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds to fund ongoing exploration, to update technical studies, and for general corporate purposes.