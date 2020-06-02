Ampco-Pittsburgh explores potential rights offering; shares -6.7%
Jun. 02, 2020 6:10 PM ETAmpco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP)APBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) down 6.2% on announcing that it is contemplating a rights offering.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh is considering offering any or all of the following securities: common stock, dividend yielding preferred stock, warrants and/or dividend yielding convertible preferred stock.
- "We are exploring a potential rights offering to raise additional capital to accelerate our restructuring efforts, improve overall liquidity, and reduce indebtedness. If we proceed with this offering, our shareholders will have the first opportunity to purchase additional securities to maintain or increase their current percentage ownership in our company," said Brett McBrayer, Ampco-Pittsburgh’s CEO.