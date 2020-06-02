Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) sees signs the economy is slowly coming back, with volumes rising 4% in the last week of May as manufacturing and construction sectors reopened.

"I think we're seeing the light at the end of the tunnel," CFO Ghislain Houle said today at the UBS Global Industrials & Transportation virtual conference. "Hopefully, it will hold."

But CN Rail will be "patient" before returning locomotives, cars and laid-off crews back to its network, Houle said, adding that he expects June volumes to come in "less worse" than May but still lower than a year ago.

Meanwhile, Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) actually set a new record for shipping Canadian grain and grain products in May, moving 2.8M metric tons, beating the old record from May 2014 by more than 300K mt.