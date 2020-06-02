Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson will testify June 17 before a U.S. Senate panel on certification of the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX.

Dickson "will testify about issues associated with the design, development, certification, and operation" of the MAX, the Senate Commerce Committee says.

Senate Commerce chairman Roger Wicker introduced legislation today to require the FAA to review assumptions on pilot reaction time and reform its certification processes to "eliminate instances of undue pressure or 'regulatory coziness' that could lead to lapses in safety protocols."