Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) says it has raised nearly $1.6B from share and debt offerings to help replace cash that has drained away during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says it sold 35.4M voting shares at $16.25 each for $575.6M in gross proceeds, and issued $1.02B in convertible senior unsecured notes due in 2025, well above its initial plan for ~$540M.

CFO Michael Rousseau says the positive reaction from the public markets is a "strong endorsement" of the airline's strength despite more than $1B in losses during Q1.