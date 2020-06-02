Positive drug distributor trends will outlast pandemic impact - Baird

A call for top drug distributors to outperform the market hasn't been dented by the COVID-19 pandemic at Baird, which is staying "very bullish" on the group based on underlying trends.

Q1 was the biggest revenue upside in the history of its coverage, analyst Eric Coldwell notes, with pandemic-related forward buying (he estimates more than $4B of the $6.6B beat for the quarter was driven by COVID-19).

That top-line juice didn't flow through to profits, though, amid a variety of nonrecurring COVID-19 expenses and inefficiences. Still, EBIT growth and EPS grew and topped expectations.

Meanwhile, the group is dealing well with potential pandemic problem spots, and a "healthy dose of conservatism" in McKesson's (NYSE:MCK) fiscal 2021 guidance takes some pressure off of peers. And but for the pandemic, it would likely have been a material guidance-raising quarter for most, he writes.

The underlying trends shouldn't get "lost in the shuffle," the firm says: Generic pricing is still improving (to the point that management is acknowledging it as a tailwind); models are cleaning up with past M&A mistakes rectified and balance sheets shoring up; and the competitive environment is stable, with "one of the longest renewal period lulls we can recall."

A sector rotation is still in the early days with distributors at a 10-point multiple gap vs. the S&P 500 (nearly a 50% discount), Baird says.

Outperform ratings in the coverage include Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), where it has a $65 price target (implying 17% upside). Its top pick for the rest of 2020, though, is AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), whose 1-2 point P/E premium to the others makes sense for the "better sleep-at-night qualities." Its $115 price target implies 17% upside.

And its fresh money idea is McKesson (MCK), starting to rival ABC as a preferred pick. Its price target of $193 implies 18% upside.