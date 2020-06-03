The Shanghai-London Connect program, years in the making, has so far has produced only one listing - Huatai Securities - which raised $1.5B last June.

China's market regulator has now approved a fresh listing for China Pacific Insurance, signaling a revival to the program.

While the ties could bring the nations closer, other news overnight may go in the other direction. Boris Johnson pledged to let into the country nearly 3M Hong Kong citizens - who are British overseas passport holders - due to China's new national security law, and place them on a possible path to U.K. citizenship.

