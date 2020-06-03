The Trump administration is opening a "Section 301" investigation into taxes on digital commerce proposed by a range of trading partners that could affect revenues booked by tech giants like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

The move could ultimately lead to punitive tariffs and heighten the chances of another global trade dispute.

France already agreed to postpone its new digital tax until at least the end of 2020 after the U.S. threatened to impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports like French wine, cheese, handbags and porcelain.