Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) has priced $1.1B principal amount (from $900M) of 1.125% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027.

Initial purchasers have an option to purchase up to an additional $165M of notes.

The initial conversion rate is 3.9164 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes (~$255.34/share).

Estimated net proceeds of ~ $1.08B will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, to repurchase for cash up to $488.3M of 2023 Notes, for working capital or other general corporate purposes.

Closing date is June 5.