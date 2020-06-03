FSD Pharma (OTC:HUGE) is up 116% premarket on the heels of announcement that the FDA has permitted company to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for the use of FSD-201 (ultramicronized palmitoylethanolamide, or ultramicronized PEA) to treat COVID-19.

The agency has approved company to design a proof-of-concept study that will assess the efficacy and safety of FSD-201 dosed 600mg or 1200mg twice-daily plus standard of care (SOC) versus SOC alone in symptomatic patients.

Primary endpoint is to determine if FSD-201 plus SOC provides a significant improvement in clinical status (i.e., shorter time to symptom relief).

The treatment period is expected to be 14 days.

The company acquired worldwide rights (ex-Italy and Spain) to ultramicronized PEA from Epitech Group, an Italian pharmaceutical company.